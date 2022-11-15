See A Simple Method For Removing A Ring Stuck On Your Finger (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBRDMJdNOPc

Ever been through the dilemma of trying to remove a ring that had become stuck on your finger? Here’s a simple but effective method to do it stress free!

All you need is a thread and small cellotape.

Cut a short thread and pass one end of the thread under the ring, then wrap the remaining parts of the thread tightly around your finger towards the finger nail and use the cellotape to hold the end of the thread.

Then grab the other end of the thread and start moving it in an unwinding motion towards your fingernail, and watch in amazement as the ring is easily moving with the thread until it is loose enough to remove!

This video below explains it plainly. You must watch the video to understand it well. Cheers!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related