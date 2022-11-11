Peter Obi Was Sleeping Tinubu Was Endorsed: See Funny Comparison Of Tinubu And Obi’s Visit To Emir Of Lafia (Photo)

Last weekend, APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Lafia, the capital of Nassarawa State, for a town hall meeting with miners. As is customary for presidential candidates, they must pay a visit to the location’s paramount rulers.

Oh my God, internet users are at it again, this time comparing Peter Obi’s visit to the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I JSC Rtd, with Tinubu’s visit to the monarch.

You may recall that Tinubu was shown in a picture at the palace of the Emir smiling broadly while peter Obi was shown in a photo sleeping while at the palace.

Let us now proceed to the comments section to see how amusing Nigerians can be.

“7up the difference is clear, make una come see who wan say he wan be president, he dey sleep when palace chiefs they deliberate him matter, this Peter Obi serious so ? Anna Edet.

“When we say the Jagaban is the rave of the moment, people argue sheepishly, but just look at the two pictures and see for yourself, pictures don’t lie, Obi isn’t ready for the job ahead,” Judith Isong says.

“Peter Obi was sleeping while Tinubu was endorsed; can’t you see the difference?” “It’s one thing to say I want to be president; it’s quite another to be prepared for the job ahead; to me, Obi is not yet prepared for the job ahead.”

“We don first talk am before and we go talk am again, Obi is ill prepared for the job while the Jagaban appears to be miles ahead of his competitors at the game, Tinubu who they say is not fit has proven beyond all reasonable doubt to be more fit than their Obi who they claim is a youth at above 60 years what a shame on the LP candidate.” James Idemudia.

Hmm, the comments were so amusing that we couldn’t stop laughing, so we decided to share them with our readers.

So, as usual, please leave your comments and let us know what you think about this contentious topic.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.



Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/peter-obi-was-sleeping-tinubu-was-endorsed-see-funny-comparison-of-tinubu-and-obis-visit-to-emir-of-lafia-photo/

