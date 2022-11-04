See Funny Reactions To Kilimanjaro Fire Outbreak

Wait, Is Obi Cursed Or What? Nigerians Task LP Presidential Candidate After Fire Outbreak At Mount Kilimanjaro

The media was awash with stories a few days ago about some individuals who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to mount the Labor Party flag in a clear display of legendary publicity.

While some praised the mountain climbers’ efforts and sacrifices, others mocked them, claiming that Peter Obi could easily win the Kilimanjaro polling Unit and they have no problem with that.

The LP presidential candidate himself praised and thanked the adventurers for their sacrifices. Unfortunately, the mountain erupted in a fire outbreak a few days after, prompting the deployment of the Army to put out the flames.

Now, we can’t help but share some amusing comments after the mountain caught fire. For those who are unfamiliar with Mount Kilimanjaro, it is a dormant volcano in Tanzania that is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world:

Here are some amusing comments that are worth mentioning.

One Felix on Facebook said, “BAD LUCK & DESTRUCTION:

Kilimanjaro was a peaceful mountain until Obidients went there to erect Peter Obi’s poster….now, Mount Kilimanjaro is on fire.

Shouldn’t we avoid these people…?”

Then see what Prince Tayo posted on his Facebook page, Obi and bad luck

“When we say that even the spirits of our ancestors have rejected Peter Obi, Obidients will be running loose with mouth cholera calling us names.

What more evidence do you need when the spirit of Kilimanjaro belches out its anger and burns down this offering used to desecrate its sacred grove? Make una Obidients no go learn new things.

The God of Africa has spoken and there is no longer any vacancy for liars, hedoni”

“Una no sabi say Peter Obi dey use heavy jazz? Na wah for you oh, why you think say e dey wear back and black? Na recently he start am, after he go run the jazz for India, fear Peter Obi oh , but the thing be say the gods dem fit don dey reject am? Peter Obi and bad luck are like five and six – a nairaland user opined.

Lol some people and some comments sha, which one be Obi dey use Jazz again? Anyway let us know what you think by leaving a comment behind.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.Source iReporteronline

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/wait-is-obi-cursed-or-what-nigerians-task-lp-presidential-candidate-after-fire-outbreak-at-mount-kilimanjaro/

