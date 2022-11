Hon. Yusuf Gagdi representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam in the house of reps and Hon. Baba Hassan representing Jos North North federal constituency in the house of reps were seen campaignjng on a bike yesterday in Jos, Plateau state.

Nigerians we must be wise this time around.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related