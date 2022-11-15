See How Bola Tinubu Was Received In Jos (Video)

Is Tinubu The Most Loved Man On Earth? See How APC Presidential Candidate Was Received In J Town(Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fimjnkPl5iQ

They keep saying that Tinubu is not well-liked by the populace and that all they are after is his money, but that is a lie straight out of the pit of hell.

If you don’t like Davido, that doesn’t mean others don’t; if Wizkid isn’t your favourite artist, that doesn’t mean millions aren’t dying to see him. The sooner you realize Tinubu is truly loved and adored, the sooner you will find peace.

So chop your elephant quietly and let others eat their chicken.

Check out this backend video to see how the street is embracing Tinubu in Jos, check out the vibes and energy, and look at Tinubu, who they keep telling lies about his health, genuinely acknowledging their cheers, check out his response, adorable.

Can you spot the affection? It’s written all over their faces; it’s unfortunate that they didn’t see Tinubu coming; they underestimated his street credibility and grassroots support.

Welcome to J Town as the APC begins its presidential campaign. Please leave your comments on this viral video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC3jBrG2QBc

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah reports Live from J Town.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/is-tinubu-the-most-loved-man-on-earth-see-how-apc-presidential-candidate-was-received-in-j-townvideo/

Source iReporteronline.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related