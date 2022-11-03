‘See How I Make Yummy Bread Pizza At Home, Better Than Take Out’ (Photos, Video)

You can make Pizza at the comfort of your home using bread. This video is a 2 minutes easy to follow recipe on making a yummy pizza bread by yourself.

Ingredients:

Bread
Butter
Green bell peppers
Yellow bell peppers
Red bell peppers
Onions
Bacon
Curry powder
Thyme leaves
Salt
Pizza sauce
Oregano spice
Black chilli pepper
Olive oil
Mozzarella cheese

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6xMw3oTxeU

STEPS:

Slice the bell peppers into small chunks.
Slice the onions too and mix with the peppers.
Cut the bacon in small chunks and set aside.
Cut the mozzarella cheese and set aside too.
Season the peppers and onions with little salt, curry, thyme leaves, black chilli pepper, oregano spice, olive oil.
Mix all in together.
Butter the bread and place down in a non stick pan or pot.
Apply pizza sauce and add the seasoned peppers and onions.
Add the bacon and mozzarella cheese.
Cover and cook on low heat for 7 minutes.
Serve and enjoy your bread pizza.

