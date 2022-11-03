‘See How I Make Yummy Bread Pizza At Home, Better Than Take Out’ (Photos, Video)

You can make Pizza at the comfort of your home using bread. This video is a 2 minutes easy to follow recipe on making a yummy pizza bread by yourself.

Ingredients:

Bread

Butter

Green bell peppers

Yellow bell peppers

Red bell peppers

Onions

Bacon

Curry powder

Thyme leaves

Salt

Pizza sauce

Oregano spice

Black chilli pepper

Olive oil

Mozzarella cheese

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6xMw3oTxeU

STEPS:

Slice the bell peppers into small chunks.

Slice the onions too and mix with the peppers.

Cut the bacon in small chunks and set aside.

Cut the mozzarella cheese and set aside too.

Season the peppers and onions with little salt, curry, thyme leaves, black chilli pepper, oregano spice, olive oil.

Mix all in together.

Butter the bread and place down in a non stick pan or pot.

Apply pizza sauce and add the seasoned peppers and onions.

Add the bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Cover and cook on low heat for 7 minutes.

Serve and enjoy your bread pizza.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related