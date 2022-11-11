‘See How I Turned My Home To Garden Of Eden’ (Photos)

The biggest asset one can get is land. Nigeria is blessed with this but unfortunately this potential is under utilized. I converted every space within my compound to garden with variety of vegetables, fruits, crops and tubers.

I can’t remember when last I buy oranges, pears, banana, plantain, sour sops, pawpaw, ugu, oha etc from market as I have all this within my home some in commercial quantity.

This thread is to encourage everyone to go back to agriculture in small available space within your disposal.

I will be posting pictures to support my claims.

Please share your opinion on this

