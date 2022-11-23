See How To Make Healthy Vegetables Egg Sauce With Unripe Plantains (Photos, Video)

This is a quick meal idea on how to cook healthy vegetables egg sauce and boiled unripe plantains. This meal is so healthy and contains most of the nutrients you will need for a healthy living.

Ingredients:

Unripe plantains

Eggs

Fresh tomatoes

Peppers

Onions

Ugu (pumpkin leaves)

Cooking oil

Curry powder

Salt

STEPS:

Wash and cut the unripe plantains in big chunks, add water to the same level and cook till its soft.

Add in salt, cook for few more minutes and drain out the water.

Slice the onions, tomatoes, peppers, ugu.

Break in the eggs in a bowl, add in salt and curry powder or any seasoning of your choice.

Whisk in the eggs to combine properly.

In a dry pan on heat, add in little oil.

Add in the chopped onions and fry for 30 seconds on medium heat.

Add in the tomatoes and peppers and stir fry for a minute.

Reduce the heat to low, add in the eggs, mix with the tomatoes and peppers.

Cover and cook for 5 minutes.

Add in the chopped Ugu and stir fry for a minute.

Take it off the heat.

Serve and enjoy with the boiled unripe plantains.

Very healthy meal.

