See How To Make Plantain And Egg Frittata Without Oven (Photos, Video)

This Frittata recipe is full of yummy goodness. This video gives an easy to follow steps on how to make Plantain and Egg Frittata with a pan and without an oven.

Ingredients:

Plantain

Eggs

Sausages (use any protein of your choice)

Green and Red bell peppers

Scotch bonnet peppers

Carrots

Spring onions

Onions

Garlic cloves

Vegetable oil (butter)

Curry powder

Thyme leaves

Salt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_Sd-MgERJQ

STEPS:

Cut the washed vegetables, garlic, onions, pepper, sausages.

In a dry pan on heat add a little oil or butter.

Add in the chopped onions and stir fry for 2 minutes.

Add the chopped garlic and stir fry for another minute.

Add the sausages or any protein of your choice, fry till it’s golden brown.

Add the pepper.

Add the vegetables and stir fry also.

Add in curry powder and time leaves and salt.

Take off the heat and allow to cool completely.

Fry the plantains.

Break in the eggs in a bowl and whisk.

Add in a little salt.

Pour in the fried vegetables and sausages into the eggs.

Mix to combine.

In a dry pan on heat add oil or butter.

Use non stick pan to avoid the mixture sticking.

Add in the egg mixture.

Cover with a foil paper and cover the pan.

Cook on very low heat between 15-20 minutes.

When you can perceive the aroma, check it to avoid burning.

Enjoy your Frittata with tea, juice or soft drink.

