‘See The ₦‎1,200 Titus Fish I Bought In Lagos’

So I was craving fish stew and literally dragged myself to the market. I got this tiny fish for 1200, paid with pain in my chest and left .
Location; Lagos. Will you get it cheaper in your state?
It is well with us in this country.
