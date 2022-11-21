‘See The ₦‎1,200 Titus Fish I Bought In Lagos’

So I was craving fish stew and literally dragged myself to the market. I got this tiny fish for 1200, paid with pain in my chest and left .

Location; Lagos. Will you get it cheaper in your state?

It is well with us in this country.

