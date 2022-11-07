Good morning beautiful members of NL, happy Sunday all , today I will be cooking Moi Moi, one of our member here by name @pocohantas challenged me to cook Moi Moi and I promised him I will be cooking that today , after thinking of how to go about washing and grinding the beans, God brought one of female bestie ohhh and she agreed to help me in washing and grinding it but I will have to go and bring it by myself …
Stay tuned while I prepare my delicious Moi Moi
Ingredients
Brown beans
Fish
Tatashe (long pepper )
Short pepper
Onions
Crayfish
Knorr Maggi
Salt
Groundnut oil
Etc
I forgot to tell u I Will be getting it down with my pap and my loud
See The Delicious Moi Moi A Male Nairalander Cooked (Pictures)
