My husband woke me up this evening that he was craving noodle,so I enter kitchen go organize since everything dey for kitchen.

Who knows I might get some knacks tonight as harmattan don kuku com

N/b…..our son was a huge trouble shooter,I cudnt really concentrate on the cooking,so I ended up with this

