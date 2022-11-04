See What A Nairalander Found On His Neck, His Wife’s Back & His Brother-In-Law’s Body

Nairalanders, Please I am really scared right now. I saw this mark on my neck and I don’t know what it is. Today I was surprised when I saw it on my wife back as well and then this morning on the neck of his brother who is living with us.

This is the first time I am seeing this mark and I don’t know what it can be. My friends said it is eczema that it will go soon but I am curious to know what it is.

Doctors/ anyone here who know knows what can cause this mark should be tell me what it is please�

Moderators please help me move it to front page to get more response.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related