Segun Adebayo Criticises Buhari For Failure To Indict NEXIM Boss, Stella Okotete

Segun Adebayo Criticises Buhari’s Govt For Failure To Indict NEXIM Director, Stella Okotete

A popular Political Commentator and Crusader, Segun Adebayo has criticised President Buhari’s led administration for its negligence to attend to issues that bothers the Country’s democratic flexibility.

In 2019, the Nigerian Senate recommended the resignation or sacking of Stella Okotete, Executive Director (Business development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank over fraudulent misrepresentation regarding her qualification.

It been 3 years after the recommendation by the lawmakers, Okotete was re-appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for another term of five (5) years.

In a recent chat, Segun Adebayo poured out his thoughts and surprises on Why the President Led has refused to act on the Nigerian Senate recommendation to have her fired.

“The Impunity in this Government is sickening. How President Buhari ignored Nigerian Senate Report indicting NEXIM Bank Director, Hon. Stella Okotete is really amazing. Her removal has been recommended since 2019, and she is still serving till date…..”, Mr. Adebayo concluded.

Source: https://naijagg.com/segun-adebayo-criticises-buharis-govt-for-failure-to-indict-nexim-director-stella-okotete/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related