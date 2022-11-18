Senate 2023: Ned Nwoko Support Group Holds Strategic Meeting (Photos)

Opposition In Fear As Ned Nwoko Support Group Holds Strategic Meeting

A Ned Nwoko support group, Anioma In Diaspora for Ned, AID4NED has concluded plans to hold a strategic meeting this weekend in Aniocha North.

This comes as report emerges that the opposition camp for Delta North Senatorial District has been gripped in fear as the meeting will further mobilise more Delta North youths to support Ned Nwoko.

The notable Philanthropist and former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko is seeking election into the Senate to represent Delta North.

He is popular among the people and has continued to attract their support.

Since declaring his intention to serve the people in this capacity, several youth and women groups have indicated readiness to support his ambition.

The upcoming strategic meeting will witness a massive mobilisation of support especially among the youths whose lives he has overwhelmingly touched.

The strategic meeting being spearheaded by Delta North Youth Assembly in collaboration with Anioma In Diaspora for Ned will take on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Venue is Mount Ned Nwoko Resort Idumuje, Ugboko Aniocha North local government area of Delta state.

