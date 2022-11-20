Seven Countries Who No Longer Exist But Played At The World Cup (Photos)

Seven countries who no longer exist but played at the World Cup – including the Soviets

The Qatar World Cup is set to get underway this winter where Brazil are the favourites as France look to defend their crown that they won in Russia four years ago – but who won’t be there?

YUGOSLAVIA

Yugoslavia no longer exist but were a footballing powerhouse

As the planet’s nations descend onto to Qatar ahead of the World Cup this winter, it might be time to look back at old tournaments where history enshrines some countries that do not even exist anymore.

Some countries such as the Soviet Union and Zaire have took part in the World Cup – but never will again after dissolving as nations. Some were even very successful, winning the competition before disappearing into the history books.

So, who are these mysterious nations that no longer exist but have turned up to the World Cup over the years?

