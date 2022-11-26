Sex Starved Wife

Please who else is been sex starved at home. I can count how many times we’ve had sex since dis year. Always money money money all the time which is beginning to bother a lot more on greed. We’re very comfortable. Solid investments, own the house we live in.

He don’t cheat at least none that I know of and he’s very free with his phone.

I’m tired of living this way… Any help guys? He’s the last person you can seduce. It just don’t work with him.

To think it’s this same man loves sex like crazy even after our kids before this money talks, makes me wonder how people change so fast

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related