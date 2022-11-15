Shan George Debunks Claim Of Hanks Anuku Going Through A Hard Time (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpBA_bLdaz0

Shan George Debunks Claim Of Hanks Anuku Going Through A Hard Time (Photo, Video)

Nigerian actress, Shan George has taken to her Instagram page to debunk the news that her colleague, Hanks Anuku is disturbed and going through a hard time, IGBERETV reports.

She stated this following an alleged “disturbing” video of Hanks Anuku which was shared online.

Debunking the news, Shan George shared a photo and video of Hanks Anuku and herself on a movie set in Asaba three days ago.



https://instagram.com/stories/shangeorgefilms/2971512624043749337?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related