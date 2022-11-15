Shan George Debunks Claim Of Hanks Anuku Going Through A Hard Time (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpBA_bLdaz0
Shan George Debunks Claim Of Hanks Anuku Going Through A Hard Time (Photo, Video)
Nigerian actress, Shan George has taken to her Instagram page to debunk the news that her colleague, Hanks Anuku is disturbed and going through a hard time, IGBERETV reports.
She stated this following an alleged “disturbing” video of Hanks Anuku which was shared online.
Debunking the news, Shan George shared a photo and video of Hanks Anuku and herself on a movie set in Asaba three days ago.
https://instagram.com/stories/shangeorgefilms/2971512624043749337?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=