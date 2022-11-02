Shettima Criticizes Atiku And Peter Obi (Video)

Fatality: Shettima Fires At Atiku And Peter Obi From All Cylinders (Video)

Recall the popular game Mortal Kombat. After defeating your opponent flawlessly, you have the option of performing a horrible finishing move to celebrate your opponent’s eclipse.

Yesterday in Lagos, when Tinubu and Shettima met with the who’s who in the private sector, the APC’s Vice Presidential candidate, who may soon succeed Nyesom Wike as Vawulence chairman, fired rapid bullets at Atiku and Peter Obi, disclosing their ulterior reasons for running for the presidency.

He reminded the business executives that leadership requires more than glorifying poverty, and he lashed out against Obi, saying he will not engage in self-denial and share tales about having only one wristwatch or two pairs of shoes.

He further stated that leadership entails more than disseminating bogus statistics or celebrating a mediocre performance as Anambra State Governor.

Then, in the instance of Atiku, it was a fantastic combo move, he stated Atiku’s case of not even being able to unite his party is regrettable and simply goes to demonstrate that he cannot unite the nation.

Chai, Shettima is a WUCKED SOMBORI, he said Atiku is more like Raila Odinga than Abraham Lincoln, and pledged to forever retire Atiku from being a serial presidential contestant.

Score line: Shettima 7 Atiku And Obi 0.

Abeg …Abeg… Simply watch the video and take note of the Golden Boy’s eloquence.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Principal of Bush Radio Academy.

