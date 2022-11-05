Should I Anonymously Help My Ex-Sugar Daddy’s Wife?

Back in the days I dated a married man I was 19 he was 35 married with kids.

He had done a lot for me, thanks to him I am in Europe now he has done everything for me.

I broke his heart after moving in Europe in 2011, I blocked him and moved on with my life.

I am happily married since 2015 with 2 beautiful children.

I learned that he passed away this year march and his wife and five children have nowhere to stay.

She is actually staying in church with 2 children while the other 3 are with relatives.

I feel so sad and I want to help her with accommodation and will give her money for business, I want to do know anonymously because if she knows it is me who want to help her I don’t think she will accept the money.

Should I do it anonymously or I should let her know I am the one who want to help her.

Advice me please

