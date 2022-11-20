Simple Recipe For Roasted Chicken (Pictures)

This is my first time of trying this, your criticisms will go a long way, I want to do it better next time.

Ingredients

Full chicken

Black pepper

Garlic

Ginger

Salt

Maggi

Lime

Grounded pepper (the red ones)

Washed my chicken thoroughly with salt and enough water, I have to ’cause it was slaughtered in the market; you’ll agree with me that the water they normally use ain’t normal.

Mix the ground ginger together with the garlic, black pepper 2 pieces of knorr cubes & small sel.

Apply little vegetable oil evenly on the chicken. Follow by the black pepper mixture.

Preheat oven for 5/10mins, set at 180⁰C for 60mins.

Place chicken in the oven, after 30mins, turn the chicken to roast evenly.

After an hour, remove the chicken from the oven and apply the red hot pepper paste evenly.

Return chicken and set temperature @170/175⁰C for 20mins, turn after 10mins.

Results.

Pic. 1 washed chicken

2. My own version of paprika

3. Chicken ready to go in.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related