Singer & Ex Mr Universe, Slami Ifeanyi Shot Dead In Anambra (Photos)

Nigerian Singer And Songwriter, Slami Ifeanyi has been shot dead in Anambra State, NaijaCover Reports.

The 31-Year-Old Former Mr Anambra Universe was driving his newly acquired Lexus 330, when he was attacked and shot dead at Umubere, Awka area of Anambra State.

Facebook User, Chijioke Okanmelu who shared news of Slami’s death On Facebook, As Sighted By NaijaCover, And He Wrote;

Am Speechless When I Got The New Of Your Death IFEANYI, But Am Still Not Believe Yet Because This Is Not What We Discuss On Phone Last Week, What Do You Want Your Dad And Your Mum To Do ? You Don’t Even Remember Your Sister Your Adanne That Leave With You? I can Not Question God,

REST IN PEACE SLAMI,IFEANYI

See Photo And Reactions As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related