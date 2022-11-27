Sokoto: PRP Collapses Party Structures, Candidates Join APC

With few months to the 2023 general elections, the entire party structure of the Sokoto State Peoples Redemption Party has collapsed into the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The entire party structure which under its gubernatorial candidate, Sa’idu Muhammad Gumburawa, has defected from the party to the APC.

The defectors include all three senatorial candidates of the party in the state, all the House of Representatives, state assembly candidates, as well as all party officials from state to local governments.

Leader of the party, who was also the gubernatorial flagbearer in the state, Sa’idu Muhammad Gumburawa, informed APC leader, Senator Aliyu Wamakko that they decided to dump their former party in order to contribute their quota towards ensuring the victory of APC come 2023 elections in the state.

He further explained that considering the situation the people of the state found themselves under the PDP-led government, they came to APC to team up with its leaders and win the elections squarely so that the state will come back to its lost glory as it was during the administration of the former governor, Aliyu Wamakko.

Speaking in his remarks while welcoming the defectors into APC, Wamakko described Gumburawa as a friend and partner in progress.

He expressed happiness by his coming to APC and described APC as a party for all those who want Sokoto State developed.

He assured Gumburawa that APC will work with him and all his teeming supporters closely so as to ensure a harmonious working relationship all the time.

Also speaking, APC governorship Candidate in the state, Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, while congratulating Gumburawa and his allies for joining APC, assured him of equal treatment like all APC family members.

Ahmad Aliyu pledged to carry everybody along if given the mandate to govern the state so as to ensure the provision of quality healthcare delivery, educational development, boosting trade and investments, agricultural enhancement, civil servants’ welfare and other developmental aspects.

The mini event which was held at the residence of APC leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko was attended by the APC Senators who represent Sokoto East and South Senatorial Districts, Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba Dambuwa and Engr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir.

Others were the member representing Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency, Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina, Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/sokoto-prp-collapses-party-structures-candidates-join-apc/%3famp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related