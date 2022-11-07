A 34-year-old man identified as Offor Uchenna has been stabbed to death by a soldier attached to a Chinese construction company in Umuahia, Abia state, ABN TV reports.

ABN TV gathered that an altercation ensued between the duo at about 10am on Saturday around Umuahia railway station.

The private soldier, Saeed Sabo of the 82 division of Nigerian Army Enugu was said to have stabbed Uchenna, a native of Olokoro Umuahia in Umuahia South Abia state on the right hand of his chest, below his breast.

He was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia for treatment where he was certified dead.

ABN TV reports that the suspect has been handed over to the Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/soldier-stabs-34-year-old-man-to-death-in-abia-graphic-photo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related