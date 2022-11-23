Soludo Conniving With The Police To Subvert Justice – APGA National Working Committee

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has accused Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State of conniving with the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to subvert the judgment of the Supreme Court and arrest the party’s National Chairman, Edozie Njoku.

In a statement signed by the APGA’s National Secretary, Muyideen Imam on behalf of its National Working Committee, the committee said that Governor Soludo, Victor Oye, IGP and other top police officers including CSP Ezekiel Rimamsomte are working together to arrest Njoku on trumped-up criminal charges to prevent the implementation of a judgment of the apex court.

There has been a leadership crisis within the party as a former Acting Chairman of the party, Jude Okeke challenged the authenticity of the Oye leadership at a Federal High Court in Jigawa, Jigawa state capital, where a judgment was given in his favour.

However, the judgment of the Jigawa court was set aside by the Appeal Court, and Okeke appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court, asking it to nullify the appellate court’s decision. But the apex court upheld the Appeal Court judgment and retained Oye as the party’s National Chairman.

But the APGA NWC on Monday said, “The last 24 hours have been quite excruciating, intriguing and brain gnawing as we have kept vigil having gotten wind that Chief Edozie Njoku, the National Chairman of APGA will be arraigned today at the FCT High Court 40 Bwari, Abuja which will be presided over by Hon. Justice M. A. Madugu, in criminal Charge No: CR/12/2022; with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) as the (plaintiff), while Chief Edozie Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga are the (accused).”

The Committee stated that it will like it to be “on record that Chief Edozie Njoku has not been served the court charge process till now, according to the dictates of the law. This is an indication of the plot to ensure Chief Njoku doesn’t get justice.

“We have it on good authority that trumped-up charges are menacingly and mendaciously being pressed despite the clarifications in Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Odili’s letter which refuted the press statement by Dr Festus Akande (Director of Press and Media of the Supreme Court) and the letter from Mrs Hajo Sarki Bello (Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court) to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Police denying the amendment of May 9, 2022, in Suit No: SC/CV/687/2021.”

In its decision, the NWC of the party said it has “uncovered a dangerous plot to subvert the Supreme Court judgment being spearheaded and financed by Governor Soludo (with Anambra resources) and Victor Oye in connivance with some lawless corrupt police officers led by Mr. Ezekiel Rimamsomte (CSP) and Wisdom Emmanuel Madaki.

“They filed some spurious criminal charges against Chief Edozie Njoku, the National Chairman of APGA in Charge No: CR/12/2022 at FCT High Court; with the IGP as the (plaintiff), while Chief Edozie Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga are the (accused). They are spuriously alleging that Chief Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga forged the amended Supreme Court Judgment on APGA leadership.

“Recall that Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, JSC Rtd, in her letter of 7th November 2022 had confirmed the Judgement to be true and clarified all issues that modest, sincere and honest minds need to know about the amended judgment of May 9, 2022. The essence of Justice Odili’s letter was to rest this matter of lingering APGA Leadership crisis once and for all.

“Unfortunately, Chief Victor Oye and Governor Soludo have used Anambra’s scarce and paltry resources to procure the likes of Mrs Hajo Sarki Bello (Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court), Mr Mohammed A. Dikko (Director of Litigation at the Supreme Court), Dr Festus Akande, (Director of Press and Media at the Supreme Court) and Mr Gbenga Owodolu (Court Registrar at the Supreme Court) in their failed attempt to subvert the Supreme court judgment.

“This is the first of its kind in Nigeria. Governor Soludo is leading a dangerous crusade on impunity targeted at ridiculing the integrity and image of Nigeria’s Apex court.

“We wish to call the attention of President and Commander-in-Chief of FRN, General Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR to put a stop to this brazen madness. We call on the Attorney General of the Federation to please rise and act accordingly.

“We wish to call on the Chief Justice of the Federation to save the integrity of the Judiciary. We wish to call on the INEC Chairman to recognize Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of APGA, as Chief Victor Oye derives strength and audacity from the silence of INEC on this issue.

“Finally, Chief Edozie Njoku, our amiable and tenacious National Chairman and the NWC have chosen this path not because it is likeable, but because it is difficult. We have chosen this path not because it is easy, but because it is Herculean.

“We have chosen this path, not because it is enviable, but because it is most challenging. For in these times and tides do great minds converge to plough their intellect and meet at that juncture where all forces that tend to frustrate nation building are dared and challenged; so as to offer a greater future for generations yet unborn.”

