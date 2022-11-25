Soludo: I Will Sort Out My Differences With Obi Soon

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has said that reports of the alleged rift between him and his predecessor, Peter Obi, who is also the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is not true, IGBERETV reports.

Soludo was severely criticized by supporters of Peter Obi after he wrote an article on his Facebook page titled: ‘History beckons and I will not be silent,’ in which he dismissed the chances of the Labour Party flag bearer in the 2023 presidential poll.

Speaking at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Awka, during the Thanksgiving mass for Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor in celebration of his 70th birthday on Thursday November 24, Soludo said he would soon be meeting with Obi to sort out their rift which he said was just political.

He also debunked claims of being paid $28 million to run down the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Soludo said;

“Today is very special. When we came into the service, it was the first time, my brother, Peter Obi and I are meeting in a public event and in a Catholic Church which two of us belong to. I think it was divine.

“When I came in, I quickly went to where he sat and hugged him, people watched with bewilderment as if we’re acting drama. Is it not the same people quarrelling?

“Let me tell you, we spoke two times, just last night. We’re brothers. You know I’m not one of those politicians that speak from two sides of the mouth. I can’t pretend. I’m a politician, but also wants to make heaven. I’ll keep saying the truth.

“There’s no rift between Obi and I at a personal level. Nobody snatched each other’s wife. What appears to be the rift between us is fundamental political differences. Nothing else.

“So for those forging blackmail and all that, including the one they said I collected bribe to say what I said, I asked them to bring it so I use it to construct roads. If Soludo is into bribery, I would have been multi trillonaire.

“On the fundamental differences we have, we are going to meet in the next few weeks. We’ve agreed to discuss and iron out our differences. Unfortunately, he’s left. We must get it done. Anambra is for all of us.”

Also appreciating God for sparing the celebrant’s life to attain 70, Soludo said Ezeokafor has been of great influence on him and his government, especially in the area of prudence and patronage of locally made products.

Soludo added;

“You changed my thinking when you visited my village house in 2019 and rejected the foreign wine offered to you in the place of palm wine. Today in Governor’s lodge, the highest wine served there is palm wine.

“I was also humbled by the moderate type of car you drove to my house. You told me you chose not to go with a vehicle far above the average of those you’re pastoring. I think this is exemplary.

“When you see me drive Innoson cars, that’s part of the inspiration I got from you. If not for security, I would have been riding bicycles to work.

“We’re taking the prudence you taught us to the next level because when we came in, it cost us over N137m to clean offices. Now, it cost barely N11million. I can only promise to take the message to the world.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1432768/soludo-will-sort-differences-obi-soon/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related