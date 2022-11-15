Soludo Is Being Sponsored To Bring Down Obi – Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP), has alleged that Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is under sponsorship by unidentified individuals to undermine the party’s support in the South-east.

The party advised Soludo to concentrate on governance and avoid comments that might put himself and the state in danger.

The Chief spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign, Yunusa Tanko, spoke in reaction to Soludo’s recent statements that Mr Peter Obi, would lose the 2023 presidential election.

Soludo, had said that Obi could, at best, come third in the election. He used the Osun and Ekiti governorship elections where LP performed poorly as examples of what to expect in the polls.

Soludo said he would not submit to the bullying of Obi’s supporters, who recently descended on him for addressing issues in the state.

The former CBN governor had also been under intense attack for close to a week for dismissing Obi’s investment in the state as amounting to nothing, during a television interview.

Reacting to these, Tanko said: “We want to believe that Soludo is being sponsored in order to attack our base in the South-east, because, in the first instance, we have no any correlation with Soludo. So, why has he decided to attack our principal?

“It seems to us that it’s a grand plan to try to see that if they can weaken us from our base. But the truth is that they are making us even popular. The people are the ones even responding to the attacks. But we want to advise that it’s very good that Soludo should look at the future and not the present, because he is just starting as a governor.

“He has not done anything yet. Not even a block has he put on ground and yet, he is putting the people of Anambra State in dilemma and in danger. He should be conscious enough to know the dangers he is putting himself and the people of Anambra into.”

When asked to list those allegedly sponsoring Soludo, the Spokepersonsaid, “He could be sponsored from any angle. We cannot be specific but it’s very clear because instead of facing governance, he is attacking Obi.”



