Soludo’s Son, Ozonna Disassociates Himself From Soludo’s Letter To Peter Obi

Anambra state Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo First Son Ozonna Soludo has dissociated himself from his father attack on the person of Peter Obi .

Facebook – Ozonna Soludo has declared that Peter Obi of the Labour Party is the best presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. The 28-year old UK-based artiste made the comment on Facebook in response to a social media post criticizing his father for opposing Obi’s presidential ambition.

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, November 14 openly dismissed Obi’s presidential ambition saying he won’t win.



https://www.legit.ng/politics/1503921-2023-ozonna-soludo-disagrees-father-peter-obi-candidate/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related