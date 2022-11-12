Something Very Bad Is Happening In Our Food Markets

SOMETHING VERY BAD AND UNHYGIENIC IS HAPPENING IN OUR FOOD MARKETS

Please….

Which institution, or agency is in charge of sanitising and maintaining the hygiene standards in our markets??

(I guess it is the Ministry of Environmental in the various States.. — that is,, the Environmental Health Department or Agency).

Do you see all those people that are selling food-items that we are NOT going to wash again before using them, those people should be well educated and enlightened more on extra hygiene.

Most especially those people that are selling Pap (akamu), Garri, Crayfish, Ogbonor, Egusi, Cooked Food, And so on..

They should be taught very well on how to cover those things they are selling with a clean transparent sheet,, and to also have tap-installed buckets filled with water for them to be washing their hands frequently.

The other day,, right in front of me,, one of those women that were selling PAP in the open market had to sneeze.. She sneezed three times while she covered her mouth with her two bare hands… Then she placed those two hands on the pap she was selling,, trying to sell to the next customer that was already waiting..

Eeeuuwww..

So disgusting.!!

