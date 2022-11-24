Sowore Challenges Tinubu, Atiku, Obi To Political Debate

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore, has challenged the presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a political debate.

Sowore challenged the presidential candidates while speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The AAC presidential candidate challenged the candidates of the opposition parties to a debate to discuss ideas to move Nigeria forward.

Sowore stated, “Bring me and Obi to discuss our ideas on your show, I guarantee that he would not come.”

“I know the other two people will not show up – Tinubu and Atiku dare not show up…They should be afraid because anybody who has got no idea should be afraid.

“They should be afraid because anybody who has got no idea should be afraid.”

When asked whether he is angry with Obi whose support base is mainly with youths, Sowore, said, “Was I angry about Peter Obi in 1992, 1993 when I fought the military? Peter Obi was not even known.

“Any campaign that is childish and that doesn’t address the issues is relevant but not important.”

