Staff In Covenant University Are Raping The Students – Twitter User

As shared by Twitter user, Naomi:

Covenant University makes my blood boil. When my sister told me this story, I was so mad.

I’d leave my stories for another day!



https://twitter.com/nayneenarh_/status/1594705095912046594

TOSIN AKINBO:

This is heartbreaking



https://twitter.com/iTosinAkinbo/status/1594659450412998656?s=20&t=BXTQncb3HZLhXFfqY84Hwg

“The staffs in covenant university are raping the students

They’ll set stupid rules and if the students should break it they’ll sleep with them in exchange for their students hip

*studentship

A girl is in coma now She did an abortion for the head of the student disciplinary council

He got her pregnant and still expelled her

So many students there are being abused

It’s a Christian university for crying out loud

Covenant university has hidden so many deaths

They’ve expelled students for trying to stand up for their right”.

