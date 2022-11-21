Staff In Covenant University Are Raping The Students – Twitter User

As shared by Twitter user, Naomi:
Covenant University makes my blood boil. When my sister told me this story, I was so mad.
I’d leave my stories for another day!
TOSIN AKINBO:
This is heartbreaking
“The staffs in covenant university are raping the students
They’ll set stupid rules and if the students should break it they’ll sleep with them in exchange for their students hip
*studentship
A girl is in coma now She did an abortion for the head of the student disciplinary council
He got her pregnant and still expelled her
So many students there are being abused
It’s a Christian university for crying out loud
Covenant university has hidden so many deaths
They’ve expelled students for trying to stand up for their right”.