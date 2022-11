mammoth crowd as they await the arrival of Tinubu/Shettima at the APC lagos rally.

TINUBU is not even here yet

Just arriving there and i cant have access to the stadium. Everywhere is filled up. Lot of crowd outside.

We have resorted to holding our own rally outside the stadium…. It is a festival out here mehn

Pics and video from inside the venue:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxSIERxCsYE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ByP3hhoApc

