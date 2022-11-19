SW APC Publicists Applaud Fayemi’s Contributions To National Development

Describe him as Emeritus Governor

The State Publicity Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the South West zone have described the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, CON as an Emeritus Governor who served both his state and country meritoriously.

The team of publicists visited Fayemi in his Ado Ekiti private residence at the weekend, where they urged the ex-Ekiti helmsman not to relent in giving more of himself to Nigeria and humanity as a whole, despite his serving out his two-term as a governor as statutorily required

They described as patriotic and statesmanlike the decision of the ex-Governor to drop his ambition to rule the country, and pulled his political weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who eventually emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

It would be recalled that the former minister of solid minerals made a surprise withdrawal from the presidential primary of the APC, and declared support for Senator Tinubu, and has since been working assiduously to ensure his (Tinubu’s) victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

Responding, Dr. Fayemi assured his visitors that he was ready to be at the forefront of campaigns to ensure victory for the candidates of his party in the 2023 general election.

Dr. Fayemi, who made history as the first governor to handover to a successor in Ekiti State, warned that Nigeria should not be allowed to fall into wrong hands.

“We should do everything possible to ensure the nation continues its journey along the path of stability, prosperity and greatness”, he added.

The former Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum continued: “As a progressive party, populated by resourceful and passionate patriots, we must ensure that no stone is left unturned to mobilize support for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is clearly the best among the pack of those seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office come May 2023. We have the wherewithal to run a successful campaign for our presidential and other candidates. The presidential election, in particular, is ours to lose.”

Highpoint of the courtesy visit was the proclamation of the immediate past Ekiti State helmsman as an Emeritus Governor on account of his high-profile stewardship, characterised by numerous achievements and enviable record of service to the country.

The party publicists at the meeting included Hons Tunde Oladunjoye (Ogun), Segun Dipe (Ekiti), Alex Kalejaye (Ondo), Adunola Oyewole (Osun), Olawale Sadare (Oyo) while Seye Oladejo (Lagos) was unavoidably absent.

