Tackle Insecurity In The North West, El-Rufai Begs FG

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has renewed his appeal to the Federal Government to create a North-West Theatre Command to tackle insecurity in the zone.

This was as the governor noted that the insurgency in the north-western part of the country was more serious than that of the North-East that had over the years been ravaged by the activities of Boko Haram.

El-Rufai warned that the current wave of insurgency in the North-West which comprised seven states, if not tackled, “presents a clear danger to the holding of the 2023 elections and census if not nipped in the bud now.’’

The governor noted that proposed Theatre Command would enhance the “coordination of the resources of the Armed Forces, the Police, the SSS, our respective State Vigilance Services, hunters and other local volunteers to fight the insurgents.”

El-Rufai spoke at the Internal Security and Home Affairs Ministry’s presentation of Security Reports for the second and third quarters of 2022, held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, on Friday.

“Citizens have legitimate expectations to be provided with consistently accurate accounts of what is going on and to be updated on the measures being taken to address the security challenge,” he added.

The governor who lamented that the security report still showed that killings, kidnappings, injuries and threats to the livelihoods had continued, even as he prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed while paying tribute to the victims of various crimes across the state.

El Rufai however stated that “figures show a pattern of reductions in the gravity of security incidents in the second and third quarters of 2022, compared to the first quarter.”

According to him, “this is a consequence of the intensification of offensive security operations against the bandits in recent months.”

https://punchng.com/tackle-insecurity-in-nwest-el-rufai-begs-fg

