Nigerian music sensation, Tems has been nominated for the Grammy Awards in 2023.

The 27-year-old singer and songwriter bagged two nominations in the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories.

Her nominations are from her successful collaboration with American rapper Future on the song ‘Wait For You’, also featuring Drake.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/singer-tems-nominated-for-2023-grammys.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related