Teni while speaking during an interview said Davido is such a good guy whom when something happens to, it seems like it happened to you.

She recalled how he had a meeting with some foreign business partners on the day she fixed to shoot her music video for the song for you.

The camera men had delayed bringing the equipments which caused the video shoot to delay into the night and Davido stayed back to shoot with her while cancelling his important meeting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4ZfCS7xJe8

