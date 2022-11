Popular Nigerian singer, Teni has slammed a Twitter troll who said her weight loss is as a result of surgery, IGBERETV reports.

The singer who insisted that she lost 75 pounds without undergoing surgery wrote;

“LOST 75 POUNDS no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine!”



https://twitter.com/TeniEntertainer/status/1594754049827553289?t=KvEhr7NuD1oyVTXwqde5kg&s=19

