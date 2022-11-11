Terror Alert: We’ve restored confidence, hope in Abuja, environs – IGP

The IGP says some arrests have been made in connection to the security threats in Abuja and its environs and that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, says security agencies have successfully restored confidence and hope among residents of Abuja and its environs following earlier notice of terror threats issued by some embassies in the country.

Mr Baba stated this when he addressed State House correspondents during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team on Thursday in Abuja.

The United States, United Kingdom and other foreign missions in Nigeria had in October warned their citizens of possible terror attacks in Abuja.

The Nigerian government, however, frowned at the travel advisories and urged Nigerians and the citizens of the countries to go about their businesses without fear.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, said the terror alert was needless as the hype and the sense of insecurity it created were unfounded.

The IGP dismissed the assertion that the police and other security agencies did not take the alarm raised by some embassies in Nigeria seriously.

He, however, stated that the terror alerts raised by the embassies were blown out of proportion.

“Government has never dismissed it as an alarm but we only said it was blown or made in such a way that our people became apprehensive about the situation or the way it was done.

“The embassies have their own responsibilities to their citizens and they can make their advice and the government has not dismissed what has happened because they have also informed us of what they foresee as threats.

“And we on our parts have also looked at what they put as a threat as something that has been with us and efforts are being made daily to see if those threats are mitigated or prevented from happening and that is what has been happening in Abuja and all over the country.

“Sometimes, these threats or things happen but nobody has dismissed it as mere alarm and a lot of efforts have been made, like you said to douse tension.”

The IGP further disclosed that some arrests had been made in connection to the security threats in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs, saying the suspects would soon be arraigned before the courts to face justice.

“Yes, actually arrests have been made for those we believe are planning to commit crime in whatever form and we have done that arrest and as at when due.

“Those arrested will be charged to court by any of the services that have them.”

On the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Mr Baba appealed to politicians and other stakeholders to cooperate with the police in ensuring smooth conduct of the exercise.

He, therefore, reminded all political parties and actors to always abide by the laid down rules and regulations guiding the conduct of rallies and campaigns.

“There are laid down means, ways and procedures to do rallies and campaigns.

“On our part, we have gone out to appeal to politicians to play the game by the rules. And at the same time allow us to regulate political processions, campaigns and rallies, to avoid clashes and so forth,” he said.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/564644-terror-alert-weve-restored-confidence-hope-in-abuja-environs-igp.html

