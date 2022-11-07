The Arise TV Debate Would Be Airing Every Sunday For The Meantime

The THISDAY/ARISE Group Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, said this during his closing remarks at the Presidential Debate/Town-hall meeting on 6th November 2022..

He said that they will invite the other candidates to the same series of “SECURITY AND ECONOMY”, and after that, there would be the next series on “EDUCATION, HEALTHCARE, AND SOCIAL SERVICES”…

He also said that the town-hall meetings would continue to hold every Sunday for a while….

