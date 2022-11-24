The Catfish Soup A Broke Nairalander Prepared (Pictures)

Goood day my country People..

As you all can see how hard the country is, that these days we eat for survival, not enjoyment..

This is how I spent my last 1500 naira for food that will last me for two day I think..

I wanted to get dried fish, kpomo, prewikles, and leaf..but the money was not enough, so I had to buy half deica of garri first of 500..as garri is life saver..

I went to Tank market at rumukrushi in Port Harcourt

Priced this catfish for 800 naira…haba..things cost o..seller was telling me 1200. We letter aggred for 800 naira..I have 200 left.. bought Palm oil 100 naira and knor cube 50 and onion 50..very small Onion..

As no money to get the rest..man must survive..

Below are pictures of the food.

Picture 1 is the fish in a pot

Picture 2. Sliced onion, salt, pepper and Maggi

Picture 3. Palm oil and offor

Picture 4.. preparation

You can also do well to check my other thread as per bachelor cooking and managing money skill…..this is a 1k food..minus the half derika of garri…it will last me till tomorrow evening..

My other food thread last year..

https://www.nairaland.com/6536601/photo-oha-soup-prepared-n850

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related