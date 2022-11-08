‘The Cousin My Mum Brought To My House Has Destroyed My Son’

Am confused and don’t know what to do. As am typing this message, am crying and devastated, my heart is broken into bits.

I have 2 sons, aged between 10 and 14. I have refused to live with any maid up till this time, fearing they might be abused.

Am into confectionaries, so despite my stressful business, I manage my boys as my husband works offshore.

A month ago, my mum brought a 19-years-old cousin who looks like a 14-year-old boy to assist me in kneading dough. I panicked because my husband has warned me never to bring any relatives to his house. But because he is a boy and my relative, and was very industrious, I never thought of anything evil, I let him stay.

Yesterday was my birthday, I didn’t want to celebrate, but my friend brought me a cake which motivated me to go to the market to get goat meat for pepper soup.

According to my friend, immediately after I left the house, my 10year old son went to take his bath, and that’s when my cousin followed. Not liking their movement, she went and peeped, and behold, she saw my cousin having anal sex with my 10-year-old son���. She started banging on the door and they immediately started taking their bath, pretending as if nothing happened.

My friend told me as I got back. I confronted my son about why did he not tell me. He said my cousin cut himself, drew out blood from his body, and warned him that if he tells anyone, he will die, fearing for his life, he refused to tell me. I asked him, why he didn’t tell his elder brother, and he said his elder brother is always playing ball downstairs. I then ask him how many times have they done it, and he said almost 10 times. That at first he enjoyed it but he is beginning to feel pain and doesn’t know how to end it. I ask my son to bend over, people! my son’s anus is wide opened and filled with injury, ������

Please house, what do I do? These are my fears:

1. My son has been introduced to gay sex life by my evil cousin.

2. How can I help ( counsel) my son and rehabilitate him?

3. I might lose my marriage because my husband warned me to protect his kids from relatives.

I need advice from you guys please����������. Please, no insults. I will not purposely put my son in harm’s way����.

