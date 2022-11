This is the Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 810, the Kolmani oil field site, located in Gombe/Bauchi States.

The first oil drilling in the Northeastern part of this country is taking place today, at the Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani oil field site located in Bauchi and Gombe States.

The first oil field in the northern part of the country.

Thank you, Baba Buhari!!

