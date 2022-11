I went somewhere and on my way back, I remembered I will be going to church this evening and I have no food in the house. So I decided to stop by and have something at this eatery.

I first had a plate of eba and protein 2100.

I stayed for a while and went for their pottage yam, 800.

Though the food was expensive, I really enjoyed the place because It was cool and relaxing. Plus I had a good view from where I was sitting at the VIP lounge.

