‘The Girl I’m Dating Is Into Hookup’

I met her through facebook few months ago, we chatted and the rest is history. I wanted something serious with her and i told her severally because I wasn’t too comfortable with the numerous calls she receives from guys.

One day a friend of mine told me that someone he knows collected her number and my so call girlfriend slept over at the guys place after just two days of knowing the guy. I confronted her, she denied initially but later owned up and apologized. I forgave her because I know no one is perfect.

Few days ago i put on auto record on her phone and this night she is at my place sleeping so i open the records and there is this particular conversation where she travel to a near by state to see another guy.

Im just confused right now. I have invested so much emotions on this gal and don’t know what to do.

Despite that she is working and the little time she has, she spent it at my place she still got time to be meeting and sleeping with random men for money. I’m thinking of confronting and breaking up with her right now or just codedly place her on the level she deserves and let this slide.

