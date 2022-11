https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PkmlN2jVok

Something’s the media will not show you. In the video we can see the Governor of imo state telling the security officers to close the gate and not to allow anyone out. As if it’s by force to attend the meeting.

The MC kept reminding them that they were on love TV, maybe to comport themselves, but they were all ready to leave.

Do you think APC can win Imo State?. Watch the video.

