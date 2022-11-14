The Most Painful Thing Your Spouse Said Or Did To You That Still Hurts You?

What was the most painful thing your spouse did to you, that hurts you, sometimes when a man is angry, they show their anger to their wife, most times some husbands walk away from home, and some women act childish, but a decent woman, will keep quite, and table the matter when it’s bed time.

A woman’s anger can destroy in sec, sometimes most women when they are angry, they spark, talk, shout, or lock his cloth, etc, sometimes when a woman is angry they say things without reason the repercussions.

For me when I’m angry with my wife, I walk away, when she is mad at me, I get her some shopping, even when am broke, to say it’s ok am sorry.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related