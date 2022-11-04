The New Nigeria-Cameroon Border Bridge Has Been Commissioned (Photos, Videos)

tolu ogunlesi @toluogunlesi

Today, Commissioning of the new Border Bridge linking Nigeria & Cameroon at Mfum/Ekok,across the Cross River; and new Joint Border Post at Mfum. Construction began 2017, was completed in 2021.

You can see the new Bridge, and the old single-lane one, built more than 70 years ago.

The new Joint Border Post between Nigeria and Cameroon. Unlike Nigeria’s other Border Posts with neighbouring countries, which are all ‘ECOWAS’ posts, this one between Nigeria and Cameroon is an ECOWAS-ECCAS Post, as Nigeria = ECOWAS and Cameroon = ECCAS.



