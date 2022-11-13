The Right Way Or A Way That Seems Right?

Proverbs 14:12

There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.

The above way is not the right way but it seems like the right way to man, hence why many yet take it despite that it leads to death.

“..Wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat:” Matthew 7:13 (KJV)

The many that take this way which seems right, include anointed church leaders and ministers according to this saying of Jesus:

Matthew 7:22-23 (KJV)

Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?

And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.

The worst thing that could happen to any man is to have an assumed assurance of salvation or God’s approval, and yet to be told those words by Jesus at the end because he had taken the way which seemed right but not the right way.

That’s why it’s important for you to ask yourself the question now before you find yourself in such a situation, “am I on the right way or the way which seems right?”

One clue to finding out which way you’re taking is the amount of people taking that same way.

If the amount of people taking it were many, then the chances are that it is the wrong way because Jesus said:

Matthew 7:14 (KJV)

“..strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” Matthew 7:14 (KJV)

Another is if you’re a worker of iniquity because Jesus said no worker of iniquity shall enter into life.

Matthew 13:41-42 (KJV)

The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity;

And shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth.

So what path are you on?

The right way or the way that seems right?

Just because your church leaders are taking that way doesn’t make it the right way. It could be the way that seems right as Jesus had shown in that saying.

It is very dangerous to follow the crowd because the way that seems right is the wide and broad way which leads to destruction.

This post wasn’t intended to make many to follow the narrow way because that’s impossible. It’s for the few on the destructive path that would care to heed this warning and consequently make a U-turn to begin to follow the right way.

If at the end you yet find out that you were not on the right way but the way that seemed right which leads to destruction, you would only have yourself to blame, because you wouldn’t say you weren’t warned.

God bless.

