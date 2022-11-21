The Statement You Hate Most From Any Company Or Organization?

We all know companies/organizations with their different statements, numerous English, etc. when searching for a job this is one of the things you will have to encounter that’s after you might have undergone series of interviews and test by your soon to be or not soon to be employers.

With that being said, I’ll go first.

For me it will be “We will get back to you soon” God knows I hate this statement with passion because in my mind I’m like do I look like an unfinished mixtape or album that you’re looking to get back to working on? Majority of you will agree with me that 90% of the time if you hear a statement like this from a company you’re looking to get a job, then you know they’re not gonna get back to you anytime soon.

Which brings me to my question, What’s that statement you hate the most from any company or organization in which you’re looking to get a job?

Let’s hear from y’all….

